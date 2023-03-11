Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

CINF opened at $112.57 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.