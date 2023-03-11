Clive Watson Acquires 29,875 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,302.79).

Breedon Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.11) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

