Comparing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Mogo has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 625.31%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Mogo $45.89 million 0.88 -$26.50 million ($1.35) -0.40

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

Volatility and Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79% Mogo -175.14% -21.81% -14.31%

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

