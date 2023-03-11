Contrasting BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) & Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Kalera Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million N/A $99.18 million $0.29 17.34 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 10.86% 6.41% 4.22% Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52%

Risk & Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kalera Public has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Kalera Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Kalera Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries. The Grain segment produces and markets soy and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The cattle raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and fattening of cattle. The cotton segment is engaged primarily in the production and sale of cotton lint and seed. The Other segment engages in corporate activities. The company was founded on September 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

