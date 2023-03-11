Contrasting Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 5.16% 6.24% 3.07% Enerflex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Enerflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $98.84 million 0.25 $6.27 million $0.42 4.52 Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.60 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Greenland Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerflex.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenland Technologies and Enerflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enerflex has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.21%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Greenland Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats Enerflex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. It is also involved developing powertrains, as well as electrical industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

