Contrasting Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) & Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -124.06% -67.34% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soleno Therapeutics and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.59%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.91 million ($3.31) -0.64 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.35 -$930,000.00 $0.14 46.64

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Soleno Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

