Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 5.8 %

CR stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.