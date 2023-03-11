Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.96 ($72.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.44 and a 200-day moving average of €65.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a one year high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

