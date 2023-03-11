Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head-To-Head Review

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crexendo
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|GTT Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crexendo
|-9.72%
|-1.54%
|-1.33%
|GTT Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crexendo
|$28.09 million
|1.49
|-$2.44 million
|($0.15)
|-12.27
|GTT Communications
|$1.73 billion
|0.00
|-$105.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
19.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Crexendo has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
GTT Communications beats Crexendo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The software solutions segment focuses on software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.