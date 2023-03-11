Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head-To-Head Review

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -9.72% -1.54% -1.33% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 1.49 -$2.44 million ($0.15) -12.27 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Crexendo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The software solutions segment focuses on software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

