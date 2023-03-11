Critical Analysis: Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) vs. CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Renalytix has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,694.50% -184.06% -122.32% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.8% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renalytix and CannLabs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $2.97 million 36.88 -$45.28 million ($0.79) -2.96 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renalytix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renalytix and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 3 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. Given Renalytix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than CannLabs.

Summary

Renalytix beats CannLabs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CannLabs

(Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.