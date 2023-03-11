Critical Comparison: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $69.68 million 0.74 -$470,000.00 ($0.11) -143.16 AMERISAFE $294.74 million 3.30 $55.60 million $2.88 17.64

This table compares ICC and AMERISAFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ICC and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

AMERISAFE has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC -0.68% -0.75% -0.24% AMERISAFE 18.86% 16.12% 4.39%

Summary

AMERISAFE beats ICC on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

(Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

