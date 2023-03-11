Critical Comparison: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -87.40% -400.17% -31.05%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 5 6 0 0 1.55

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.17%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $15.85, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $418.93 million 2.64 -$366.14 million ($5.76) -3.00

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.