Critical Contrast: Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) & Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharma-Bio Serv and Cyber Apps World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 5.19% 6.09% 4.84% Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Cyber Apps World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $19.40 million 1.21 $1.01 million $0.04 25.01 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -4.49

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharma-Bio Serv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

