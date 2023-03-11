Critical Survey: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $740.78 million 0.78 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -5.40 Sphere 3D $3.72 million 5.45 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.21

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $7.34, suggesting a potential upside of 44.46%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

