CTI BioPharma Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CTI BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.45 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

