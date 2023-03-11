CTI BioPharma Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.45 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $216,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

