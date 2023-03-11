CTI BioPharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 2,067 call options.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

