CTI BioPharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 2,067 call options.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

