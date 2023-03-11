Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,040 shares of company stock worth $71,642. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.