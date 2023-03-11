Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

