Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.