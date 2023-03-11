Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRI opened at $143.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

