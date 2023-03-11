Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $41.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($32.98) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at $3,884,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Syst?mes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

