Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $2,143,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,009,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,009,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

