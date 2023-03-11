David Schwimmer Sells 4,539 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($90.25), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($409,634.38).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,362 ($88.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,382.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($80.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($103.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,453.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,636.67.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.91) per share. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,071.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About London Stock Exchange Group

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($126.26) to £102 ($122.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,408 ($113.13).

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

