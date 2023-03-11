Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of DAWN opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,126 shares of company stock worth $2,243,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 92,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

