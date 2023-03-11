Desjardins Boosts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTSF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.