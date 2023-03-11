Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €118.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE stock opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.48.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

