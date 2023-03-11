Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

HelloFresh Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at €18.38 ($19.55) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

