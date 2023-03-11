DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.