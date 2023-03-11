Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,426,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

