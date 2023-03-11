Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Discover Financial Services worth $112,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

