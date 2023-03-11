Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 2.9 %

DOV stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

