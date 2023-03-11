Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Insider Hugh Aldous Buys 30,000 Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Rating) insider Hugh Aldous bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($23,448.77).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Stock Performance

DSM opened at GBX 64.73 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.76 million and a P/E ratio of -462.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.91. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.89).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

