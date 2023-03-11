Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Critical Comparison

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -47.11% -94.43% -47.66% Duck Creek Technologies -4.57% 0.54% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AudioEye and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 1 9 0 0 1.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AudioEye presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.34%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.78, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

16.9% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 2.45 -$14.21 million ($1.19) -4.38 Duck Creek Technologies $302.92 million 8.54 -$8.33 million ($0.11) -171.82

Duck Creek Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats AudioEye on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.