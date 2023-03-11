DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,974,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.25% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,065,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,116,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 318,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

