Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

