Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,900 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $8,013,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 54.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $35.23 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

