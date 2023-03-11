EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

