Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

EXE opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$541.42 million, a P/E ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -960.00%.

About Extendicare

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.