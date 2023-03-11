Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.