FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $11.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.23.
FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Insider Activity
In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $94,631.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $94,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $979.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Articles
