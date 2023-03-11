FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $11.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.23.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $94,631.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $94,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FIGS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in FIGS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FIGS by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $979.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

