Financial Review: BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) versus Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and BayFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 1.28 $463.24 million $2.46 9.86 BayFirst Financial $70.12 million 1.02 -$350,000.00 ($0.10) -176.60

Profitability

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cadence Bank and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 22.56% 13.05% 1.15% BayFirst Financial 0.27% 6.62% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Bank and BayFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 2 3 1 2.83 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cadence Bank pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats BayFirst Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. The bank was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

