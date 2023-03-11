Financial Review: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -2.93% 14.49% 3.47% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.96%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $419.00 million 1.34 -$16.21 million ($2.28) -3.92 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.47 N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.