Financial Survey: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) and Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Cavitation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -1,645.13% -101.90% -85.92% Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Save Foods and Cavitation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Save Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and Cavitation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $440,000.00 7.27 -$4.82 million ($1.96) -0.57 Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.10

Cavitation Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Save Foods. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Save Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cavitation Technologies beats Save Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Neve Yarak, Israel.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

