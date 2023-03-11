Financial Survey: Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) & Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Swire Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Swire Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.61 $1.02 billion N/A N/A Swire Pacific $11.69 billion 2.49 $432.95 million N/A N/A

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swire Pacific.

Volatility and Risk

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 34.06% 11.73% 10.12% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Swire Pacific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 234 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 164 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 538 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

