First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

