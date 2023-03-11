First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.72.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.