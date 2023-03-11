First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of CASY stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.72.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
