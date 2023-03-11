Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

