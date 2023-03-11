Frontier Communications Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,308 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 614% compared to the average volume of 463 put options.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $24.34 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.