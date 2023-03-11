Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:FRO opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

